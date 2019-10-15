Intel acquires Smart Edge business from Pivot Technology

Intel on Tuesday said that it planned to acquire the Smart Edge edge-computing platform from Pivot Technology, an IT infrastructure and service provider. The purchase is meant to support Intel's focus on the edge computing market for 5G networks.

"This transaction enhances our ability to address the 5G network transformation with a leading position in edge computing," said Dan Rodriguez, VP of Intel's Data Center Group and GM of its Network Compute Division. "We plan to take full advantage of our combined technologies and teams to accelerate the development of the edge computing market while creating a compelling solution for customers."

Intel said the Smart Edge platform is built to run on Intel Xeon Scalable processors and is complementary to its OpenNESS project. Going forward, the platform will utilize Intel Optane memory, Intel FPGAs and other accelerators.

Internally, around 25 Smart Edge employees are set to join Intel's Network and Custom Logic Group when the deal closes in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Intel and Pivot will also sign a preferred partner agreement, which will let Pivot serve as an authorized reseller of Smart Edge, as well as Intel's non-exclusive Preferred Systems Integrator for Smart Edge-based edge services solutions.

