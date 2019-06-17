Intel announces program to help Israeli AI startups

Intel on Sunday announced a new program in Tel Aviv to help Israeli startups develop artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous systems.

The program, called Ignite, will provide 10 to 15 startups with a 20-week business and technical mentorship from Intel and industry experts. Intel also added that it currently has no plans to seek equity or intellectual property rights from the startups taking part in the program, but it may do so in the future.

"Intel has always worked in concert with open ecosystems to scale new technologies so they can be transformational for our customers, business and society," Intel CEO Bob Swan said.

"Israel has the deep skill base in AI, autonomous systems, and the underlying technologies critical to these inflections that make it a natural choice to launch our Ignite program."

The startup program will be headed by Tzahi Weisfeld, former global head of Microsoft for Startups.

If the program is successful, Intel has plans to expand bring Ignite to other countries.

See also: Intel's Mobileye bringing autonomous cars to Beijing by 2022 (CNET)

Since Intel acquired Israeli autonomous vehicle technology company Mobileye for $15.3 billion in 2017, the company has been making big pushes in developing AI and autonomous systems.

Mobileye in 2018 launched 15 autonomous driving projects across 14 car manufacturers.

In January, Mobileye commenced autonomous vehicles trials on the streets of Jerusalem and also inked various deals to bring its autonomous capabilities to China's public transport system, have its safety system adopted by Chinese companies and standards bodies, and to deliver autonomous driving solutions to Great Wall Motors.

Related Coverage

Intel's Mobileye chief bemoans tweaking of AI, talks up MaaS, moving beyond LIDAR

Amnon Shashua, head of Intel's Mobileye division, is charged with transforming the chip giant into a service provider for autonomous fleets of robo-taxi. Shashua spoke with ZDNet about the two phases of autonomous mobility, and the shortcomings of today's machine learning.

CES 2019: Intel details autonomous vehicle trial in Israel

Intel is extending its autonomous driving trials in Israel to provide an entire mobility-as-a-service offering across car, software, platform, mapping, and safety mechanisms.

CES 2019: Intel's Mobileye signs deal with UK mapping agency

Mobileye and Ordnance Survey have announced that they will collect and share map data for better management of infrastructure aimed at enabling smarter cities.

Intel acquires Barefoot Networks, plans to bolster networking, interconnect silicon

Barefoot Networks flagship product is Tofino, which uses Protocol Independent Switch Architecture.

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans (TechRepublic)

Transportation is about to get a technology-driven reboot. The details are still taking shape, but future transport systems will certainly be connected, data-driven and highly automated.

How Mobileye is shaping the future of autonomous cars, as it signs up its third major automaker (TechRepublic)

Nissan has become the third big car company, following GM and VW, to use Mobileye's self-driving technology. Learn how its combination of cameras and maps are shaping the future of self-driving cars.