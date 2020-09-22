Intel brings 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors to Chromebooks

Intel has announced it will be bringing its 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics to Google Chromebooks, touting faster performance and better graphics.

The 11th Gen processors, dubbed Tiger Lake, officially launched earlier this month. According to the company, Tiger Lake is designed to be "the world's best processor for thin and light laptops".

Intel said it delivers up to 2.7x faster content creation, more than 20% faster office productivity, and more than 2x faster gaming plus streaming in real-world workflows over competitive products.

"At Intel, we engineer our silicon to excel in performance across the widest variety of use cases, workloads and form factors. Chrome OS devices are no exception, and this is a key segment we focus on," a blog post, penned by Intel technology evangelist Marcus Yam said. "Chromebooks have never been more important with the accelerated shift to working and learning from home."

Image: Intel

According to the company, compared to 10th Gen Intel processors, Tiger Lake will enable users to load web pages up to 28% faster and where gaming is concerned, experience 2.7-times faster graphics. Intel also boasts that the 11th Gen processors will allow users to import, batch edit, and export photos up to 23% faster in Adobe Lightroom, and that it can reduce video production time with up to 54% faster importing and exporting videos in Kinemaster.

Intel also touts better system responsiveness and faster Chrome tab launching.

Image: Intel

Intel said that in the last five years, its processors have powered more than 57 million shipped Chrome OS devices, accounting for more than 90% of all Chrome OS devices.

"As Chrome OS enters its second decade, we remain steadfast in delivering real-world performance that is more critical than ever with users demanding more from their machines in the rapidly evolving telework and virtual learning environments today," the blog continues.

In launching Tiger Lake, Intel also debuted an entirely new platform brand, Intel Evo, based on 11th Gen Core processor. Intel Evo also encompasses Intel's Project Athena.

