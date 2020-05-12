Intel Capital invests $132 million in 11 startups mostly focused on AI, autonomous computing

special feature Managing AI and ML in the Enterprise The AI and ML deployments are well underway, but for CXOs the biggest issue will be managing these initiatives, and figuring out where the data science team fits in and what algorithms to buy versus build. Read More

Intel Capital is investing $132 million in 11 technology startups with expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning and autonomous computing.

The chip giant through its venture arm is aiming to invest between $300 million to $500 million in technology companies in 2020. The Intel portfolio is looking for startups with a focus on AI, edge computing, analytics and networking.

In this round of investing, Intel added Anodot, Astera Labs, Axonne, Hypersonix, KFBIO, Lilt, MemVerge, ProPlus Electronics, Retrace, Spectrum Materials and Xsight Labs,

A few AI driven investments include:

Anodot, a startup focused on autonomous business monitoring via machine learning. Anodot is designed to catch incidents that impact costs such as app performance, customer incidents and success rate drops.

Hypersonix, which is developing an AI driven autonomous analytics platform for retail, restaurants, hospitality and e-commerce.

KFBIO, a biotech company that processes medical images with big data, cloud and AI to improve on traditional microscopes.

MemVerge, which aims to make every application run in memory so they can handle more data workloads.

Xsight Labs, which accelerates cloud-based data intensive workloads.

In 2019, Intel Capital invested $466 million in 36 new investments and 35 follow-on investments and had 22 successful exits. Since forming in 1991, Intel Capital has invested $12.9 billion in 1,582 companies.

Primers: What is AI? | What is machine learning? | What is deep learning? | What is artificial general intelligence?