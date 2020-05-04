Intel in talks to buy public transport journey planner Moovit in $1 billion deal: report

Intel is in talks to snap up mobile transport firm Moovit, an acquisition that would build on the company's previous purchase of autonomous driving company Mobileye.

Over the weekend, local media publication Calcalist reported that the deal is "very close" to being signed for Intel to purchase Moovit App Global Ltd for $1 billion.

The firm's Moovit software is a mobile travel planning application available on Android and iOS. The app can be used to plan journeys on public transport in over 3000 cities and offers maps, timetables, live directions, and alerts to disruption reported by users. The app is used by over 775 million users in countries including the UK, India, and Singapore.

Moovit has previously raised $131.5 million through five funding rounds. The latest Series D round took place in February 2018. Previous investors include Intel, BRM Capital, Rainfall Ventures, and Gemini Israel Ventures.

In March, the Israeli startup made some changes to its business model in light of drastic reductions to the use of public transport worldwide caused by the coronavirus outbreak. In a blog post, the company said that the On-Demand Transit platform, a transit changes deployment tracker, can now be used to ensure essential workers have access to emergency transport during the crisis.

Update 10.53 BST: Moovit told us, "We have no comment to share on this."

If such a deal is signed, however, the acquisition of a real-time transport app would complement Intel's Mobileye unit, acquired in 2017 for $15.3 billion.

Last year, Mobileye chief Amnon Shashua said that the autonomous driving company is betting big on autonomous "robotaxis," advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and associated data, with a particular focus on mobility-as-a-service.

Intel has not just been exploring potential acquisitions in recent weeks. While the COVID-19 outbreak has caused massive disruption to businesses worldwide, the need for skilled individuals in new forms of technology remains strong -- including in deep learning and computer vision -- and so Intel and Udacity recently teamed up to create a new nanodegree program in these fields. A subset of the course content is free.

ZDNet has reached out to Intel and will update when we hear back.

