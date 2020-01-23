Intel delivers a strong Q4 in spite of challenges

In spite of a raft of challenges it faced over the year, Intel finished its fiscal 2019 with a strong fourth quarter, delivering better-than-expected results and a strong outlook for Q1 2020. The stock climbed upwards in after-hours trading.

Fourth quarter earnings per share (EPS) came to $1.52 on a non-GAAP basis, Intel reported Thursday. It achieved record Q4 revenue of $20.2 billion, up 8 percent year-over-year.

Wall Street was looking for earnings of $1.25 per share on revenue of $19.23 billion.

For the full fiscal year, Intel set an all-time revenue record of $72 billion, up 2 percent year-over-year. The company attributed its growth to what it calls its "data-centric" businesses, which includes its Data Center Group, its IOT Group, Mobileye, the Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG) and its Programmable Solutions Group (PSG).

"In 2019, we gained share in an expanded addressable market that demands more performance to process, move and store data," CEO Bob Swan said in a statement. "One year into our long-term financial plan, we have outperformed our revenue and EPS expectations. Looking ahead, we are investing to win the technology inflections of the future, play a bigger role in the success of our customers and increase shareholder returns."

In 2019, Intel generated a record $33.1 billion cash from operations and $16.9 billion of free cash flow, and it returned approximately $19.2 billion to shareholders.

Over the past year, Intel has had to deal with ongoing production issues, changes in leadership and renewed competition from AMD and Qualcomm. The chipmaker also saw new competitive pressure from companies like Amazon, which announced instances based on its own Graviton2 processor. Intel also sold its modem business to Apple.

Intel remains the overwhelmingly dominant player in both the PC market (with 80 percent market share) and in the server market (accounting for more than 90 percent of the market). And in 2019, Intel retook its spot as the top vendor in worldwide semiconductor revenue.

Intel on Thursday also announced that its board of directors approved a 5 percent cash dividend increase to $1.32 per share on an annual basis. The board declared a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share on the company's common stock.

Intel gave a fiscal 2020 revenue outlook of approximately $73.5 billion, as well as a Q1 revenue outlook of approximately $19 billion.

Analysts are expecting revenue of $17.19 billion in Q1.