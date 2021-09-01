Intel Gamer Days means deals on gaming desktops and laptops through Labor Day

As AMD continues to encroach on Intel's previously dominant position inside gaming PCs, the Santa Clara company has responded with Intel Gamer Days, a week-long celebration of giveaways and deal to help cement brand loyalty. The timing is fortuitous as we've just unveiled our list of the best gaming laptops and budget gaming laptops, many of which feature Intel inside.
Some of our picks are among the laptops being discounted:
$70 off HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop at Target
- Core i5-10300H
- 8GB of RAM
- 256GB solid-state drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics
- 1080p HD 15.6-inch display
$100 off Acer Nitro 5 at Micro Center
- Core i5-10300H
- 16GB of RAM
- 512GB solid-state drive
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics
- 1080p HD 15.6-inch display
$150 off Asus ROG Gaming F17 at Best Buy
- Core i5-11260H
- 8GB of RAM
- 512GB solid-state drive
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics
- 1080p HD 17.3-inch display
$250 off Alienware m17 R4 at Best Buy
- Core i7-10870H
- 16GB of RAM
- 1TB solid-state drive
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics
- 1080p HD 17.3-inch display
$500 off Lenovo Legion 5 at Newegg
- Core i7-10750H
- 16GB of RAM
- 512GB solid-state drive and 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics
- 1080p HD 15.6-inch display
Potential desktop buyers have plenty of deal options as well, including the following:
iBuyPower TraceMR 195i for $649 at Walmart
- Core i5-11400F
- 8GB of RAM
- 240GB solid-state drive
- Nvidia GeForce GT 730 graphics
Dell G5 Gaming Desktop for $899.99 at Amazon
- Core i5-10400F
- 8GB of RAM
- 256GB solid-state drive and 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphics
MSI Codex R 10SI-026US for $919 at Adorama
- Core i5-10400F
- 16GB of RAM
- 512GB solid-state drive and 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics
CyberPower PC MSAAG3000 for $1,499.99 at Microsoft
- Core i7-10700F
- 16GB of RAM
- 1TB solid-state drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 3060 graphics
Alienware Aurora R12 for $1,899.99 at Best Buy
- Core i7-11700F
- 16GB of RAM
- 256GB solid-state drive and 1TB solid-state drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 3070 graphics
Looking for something else? There are plenty of other gaming deals that will be available through Labor Day.
