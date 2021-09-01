Intel Gamer Days means deals on gaming desktops and laptops through Labor Day

As AMD continues to encroach on Intel's previously dominant position inside gaming PCs, the Santa Clara company has responded with Intel Gamer Days, a week-long celebration of giveaways and deal to help cement brand loyalty. The timing is fortuitous as we've just unveiled our list of the best gaming laptops and budget gaming laptops, many of which feature Intel inside.

Some of our picks are among the laptops being discounted:

$70 off HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop at Target

Core i5-10300H

8GB of RAM

256GB solid-state drive

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics

1080p HD 15.6-inch display

$100 off Acer Nitro 5 at Micro Center

Core i5-10300H

16GB of RAM

512GB solid-state drive

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics

1080p HD 15.6-inch display

$150 off Asus ROG Gaming F17 at Best Buy

Core i5-11260H

8GB of RAM

512GB solid-state drive

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics

1080p HD 17.3-inch display

$250 off Alienware m17 R4 at Best Buy



Core i7-10870H

16GB of RAM

1TB solid-state drive

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics

1080p HD 17.3-inch display

$500 off Lenovo Legion 5 at Newegg

Core i7-10750H

16GB of RAM

512GB solid-state drive and 1TB hard drive

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics

1080p HD 15.6-inch display

Potential desktop buyers have plenty of deal options as well, including the following:

iBuyPower TraceMR 195i for $649 at Walmart

Core i5-11400F

8GB of RAM

240GB solid-state drive

Nvidia GeForce GT 730 graphics

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop for $899.99 at Amazon

Core i5-10400F

8GB of RAM

256GB solid-state drive and 1TB hard drive

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphics

MSI Codex R 10SI-026US for $919 at Adorama

Core i5-10400F

16GB of RAM

512GB solid-state drive and 1TB hard drive

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics

CyberPower PC MSAAG3000 for $1,499.99 at Microsoft

Core i7-10700F

16GB of RAM

1TB solid-state drive

Nvidia GeForce GTX 3060 graphics

Alienware Aurora R12 for $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Core i7-11700F

16GB of RAM

256GB solid-state drive and 1TB solid-state drive

Nvidia GeForce GTX 3070 graphics

Looking for something else? There are plenty of other gaming deals that will be available through Labor Day.