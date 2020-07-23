Intel's 7nm product transition delayed; focus shifted to 10nm

Intel on Thursday said that it is adjusting its product roadmap, shifting its 7nm-based CPU product timing approximately six months back and ramping up its 10nm product transition.

"The primary driver is the yield of Intel's 7nm process, which based on recent data, is now trending approximately twelve months behind the company's internal target," Intel said in a release.

In the meantime, Intel is focusing on its growing portfolio of 10nm-based Intel Core processors, with "Tiger Lake" launching soon and the first 10nm-based server CPU "Ice Lake" planned for the end of the year.

In the second half of 2021, Intel expects to deliver a new line of client CPUs (code-named "Alder Lake"). This will include its first 10nm-based desktop CPU and a new 10nm-based server CPU (code-named "Sapphire Rapids").

Intel announced this transition as it reported its second quarter financial results, which beat market expectations with another quarter of solid business from cloud service providers.

The chipmaker's Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share came to $1.23 on revenue of $19.7 billion, up 20 percent year-over-year.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.11 per share on revenue of $18.55 billion.

"It was an excellent quarter, well above our expectations on the continued strong demand for computing performance to support cloud-delivered services, a work- and learn-at-home environment, and the build-out of 5G networks," CEO Bob Swan said in a statement. "In our increasingly digital world, Intel technology is essential to nearly every industry on this planet."

Intel's "data-centric revenue" grew 34 percent year-over-year, accounting for 52 percent of total revenue. PC-centric revenue grew 7 percent.

Intel's "data-centric" businesses include the Data Center Group, the IOT Group, Mobileye, the Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG) and the Programmable Solutions Group (PSG). That's effectively everything outside of its PC business.

The strong data-centric results were led by growth in Intel's Data Center Group (DCG), with revenue up 43 percent. The DCG segment includes cloud service provider revenue, which grew 47 percent year-over-year.