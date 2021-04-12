IonQ integrates platform with Qiskit quantum computing open source SDK

IonQ said that it will integrate its quantum computing platform with Qiskit, an open-source quantum computing software developer kit.
The move comes as IBM has backed Qiskit as the quantum computing programming standard.
Specifically, IonQ's integration will make its 11-qubit system available to more than 275,000 users of Qiskit.
- IonQ introduces Algorithmic Qubits to counter Quantum Volume in quantum computing
- IonQ to go public via SPAC deal, becomes quantum computing pure play
- IonQ CEO Peter Chapman on quantum computing adoption, innovation and what's next
Quantum computing vendors are hoping to leverage the open-source community to create applications that can accelerate development. IonQ is available via Amazon Braket and Microsoft Azure Quantum.
A few key points:
- Qiskit users can submit programs to IonQ's platform without writing new code.
- Qiskit users with an IonQ account can run quantum programs IonQ's platform with little modification.
- Zapata's quantum software platform Orquestra will integrate via a direct IonQ partnership as well as Qiskit.
- IonQ will also release ad open-source provider library that integrates with Qiskit and is available through Github or The Python Package Index.
IonQ recently launched its product roadmap and announced plans to go public.
