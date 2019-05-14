iOS 12.3: Should you install it?

Is it possible to leave the Apple ecosystem? TechRepublic's Karen Roby asks ZDNet's Jason Perlow and Jason Cipriani if it's feasible to happily leave the Apple ecosystem after being invested in their products. Read more: https://zd.net/2XtjT4v

CNET Best Phones for 2019 Our editors hand-picked these products based on our tests and reviews. Read More

Are you the brash type that installs a new iOS update the moment it's released, or are you more cautious and wait for others to fall into the tarpits ahead of you before venturing forward?

Now that iOS 12.3 is out, you have a choice – install it now or wait a few weeks for the inevitable patches containing bug fixes to land.

So, should you install, or wait?

Must read: The stupid reason Apple is using to try to stop you from fixing your own iPhone

I installed it as soon as it was available, and I've been using the betas, and in my experience it's pretty solid. As with all updates, it's possible that you might run into battery issues related to calibration data needing to be updated, but that's true for most updates.

Ready to install iOS 12.3? I recommend a backup.

You can either create a local backup using iTunes, or back up to iCloud by going to Settings > iCloud > Backup, and then turning on iCloud Backup.

Keep in mind that unless you're willing to jump through hoops and do things that Apple frowns upon, going to iOS 12 is a one-way trip, so you might want to let other people go ahead of you just in case there are gotchas.

You ignore backups at your peril!

Following the upgrade, you may need to enter your iCloud password in order to be able to reconnect to all your data and photos. If you don't have this close to hand -- remember, having it on the device you're upgrading isn't all that convenient -- then this might be a good time to do that. If this is in a password manager, you can always enter it at a later point.

Also, if your iTunes backup is encrypted, then remember you'll need that password if something goes wrong!

There will likely be several updates to iOS 12.3 coming down the pike over the coming weeks, so you might want to wait for them to land and squash any last-minute bugs before making the leap, especially if you rely on your device for work.

If you don't like dealing with bugs, holding back for a few days is the wise thing to do. If you like to live on the edge, smash that update button now.

Also, if you use your device in a BYOD setting, make sure you get the OK from the IT department before upgrading in case you're unable to access the network or data you need.

You can install ioS 12.3 on the following devices:

iPad Air

iPad Air 2

iPad Pro

iPad mini 2

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 6th generation

iPhone 5s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6/6 Plus

iPhone 6s/6s Plus

iPhone 7/7 Plus

iPhone 8/8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS/XS Max (will ship with iOS 12)

iPhone XR (will ship with iOS 12)

Have you installed iOS 12.3? What's your experience? If not, why not? Share your thoughts below!

Related stories:

