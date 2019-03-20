Hardware is hard: The tech products that fooled or failed us

Smart toys are one of those ideas that on the face of it seems smart, but in reality turned out to be a bad idea.

Giving a child a toy that can record sound, images and chat, which it can then upload to some server somewhere... What could possibly go wrong? The answer is, quite a lot.

And smart toy company VTech learned that lesson back in 2015 when its data center turned out not to be as secure as it hoped, and the data that its toys had been slurping up was made available to hackers.

On the face of it, any information that a kid could input into a smart toy might seem worthless, given that most kids don't have credit cards and such. However, there's a real risk of ID theft if users were required to register personal information, and children are particularly valuable to fraudsters because they have a clean credit history. Children's social security numbers and birth dates are also much sought after by criminals.

Additionally, a breach could expose a wealth of highly sensitive information such as photographs (and in my experience, children can be pretty indiscreet photographers), the child's thoughts and feelings, communications with loved ones and so on.

And remember, once any data is leaked, it's then out there, forever.