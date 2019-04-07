iOS 12.2 has a handy new timesaving feature for when your iPhone or iPad breaks down

It's a fact of life that technology, no matter how expensive or good, can and does let us down. And when things go wrong, the last thing you want to have is hassles finding out your warranty status. iOS 12.2 has made it easier to find out if your iPhone or iPad is covered by Apple's warranty.

Must read: Apple products you shouldn't buy: April 2019 edition

This feature is part of the revamped (ok, slightly revamped) Settings app. If you go to Settings > General > About you will find a new entry that's either called Limited Warranty (this is the basic Apple warranty) or AppleCare+ (Apple's extended warranty) that shows the expiry date for the warranty.

× a1.jpg

Tapping on this leads to the Coverage page, which offers up more information on the iPhone or iPad's hardware warranty. If the device does not have AppleCare+ warranty coverage and is eligible for it, an option to buy it will be available here.

× a2.jpg

Prior to this feature, finding the warranty status of an iPhone or iPad was quite a hassle that involved digging out serial numbers, copying them into forms, and solving CAPCHAs in order to prove you were human.

I can only hope that Apple rolls out a similar feature for macOS users.

See also: