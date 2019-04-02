iOS 13 wishlist

Here are three icons. The Google Calendar icon is permanently stuck showing the 31st of whenever (this is an app I use all the time, and this annoys me), while Apple uses active icons for its apps that shows useful information (the icon for Calendar shows today's day and date, while the Clock icon shows the current time down to the second).

While I'm a little nervous about what some developers might do with the power to make icons active (developers can come up with really annoying things at times), having the option to have active icons (and the ability to make then static) would be an awesome iOS feature.