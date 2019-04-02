iOS 13 wishlist

1 of 7
  • What's the deal with this floating volume display?

    What's the deal with this floating volume display?

    This is how Apple displays the volume level in iOS. It's super-clunky, looks outdated, and feels like it takes over the display entirely. There's no reason for this to sit over everything on the display.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • iCloud notifications

    iCloud notifications

    Having to triage notifications on one iOS device is bad enough without having to do it on every device you own, including any Macs. We need a way to sync notifications to iCloud so they only need dealing with on one device.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Same with this...

    Same with this...

    Isn't there anywhere better that this could be displayed? These floating tiles date back to the earliest incarnations of iOS and not only look terrible but also get in the way of what you're doing.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Why are active icons restricted to Apple apps?

    Why are active icons restricted to Apple apps?

    Here are three icons. The Google Calendar icon is permanently stuck showing the 31st of whenever (this is an app I use all the time, and this annoys me), while Apple uses active icons for its apps that shows useful information (the icon for Calendar shows today's day and date, while the Clock icon shows the current time down to the second).

    While I'm a little nervous about what some developers might do with the power to make icons active (developers can come up with really annoying things at times), having the option to have active icons (and the ability to make then static) would be an awesome iOS feature.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Why no Bluetooth icon?

    Why no Bluetooth icon?

    In iOS Apple dumped the Bluetooth icon from the top of the screen (presumably to make space for the notch on newer handsets). But for those of us who switch Bluetooth off and on regularly it was a handy reminder of whether it was on or off.

    I suppose that this feature is in the Control Center panel, so all is not lost, but it's still an odd thing to choose to remove. If the camera notch is a permanent fixture then perhaps Apple needs to reconsider where this information is made available.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Why is the Phone app a full-screen abomination?

    Why is the Phone app a full-screen abomination?

    I can sort of understand it when making a call (although I'm surprised Apple hasn't come up with something that works better), but having a full-screen app jump up into the middle of whatever you are doing when you receive a call is just plain antisocial.

    Apple, please make incoming phone calls -- and FaceTime calls -- a notification that is subtle and easy to dismiss in iOS 13.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • More UI oddities

    More UI oddities

    Two things about the Home screen surprise me:

    - The dock is fixed to four icons. Why not allow more icons and add the option to scroll?

    - This horizontal scrolling paradigm for icon screens feels outdated. I'm unclear why I can't position icons where I want them (as opposed to having them grouped at the top of the screen), and to be honest I'd much prefer an update that made folders easier to use and a switch to continuous vertical scrolling rather than this page-by-page paradigm.

    Tweaking this in iOS 13 would go a long way to making the iPhone and iPad more usable.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 7

iOS 13 on the horizon, so let's look at some weirdnesses and oddities within the operating system that Apple seriously needs to get around to fixing.

Read More Read Less

What's the deal with this floating volume display?

This is how Apple displays the volume level in iOS. It's super-clunky, looks outdated, and feels like it takes over the display entirely. There's no reason for this to sit over everything on the display.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 7

Related Topics:

iOS Apple iPhone Mobile OS Mobility Enterprise Software

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2

  • Things Apple needs to fix in iOS 13

    iOS was first released 11 years ago. Now that it's hit iOS 12 (and with iOS 13 on the horizon) it still contains some really crazy, outdated user interface design choices that I can't ...

  • Top 10 'must have' apps for iPhone users

    I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that I too many apps on my iPhone. But while many are ones that I turn to occasionally, and other were flash-in-the-pan apps that I used for a bit and then ...

  • This iOS 12 trick allows you to passcode-protect apps

    iOS doesn't give a direct way to passcode access to apps, but by using the Screen Time feature we can pull off something that is workable. Bear in mind that this trick does have limitations, ...