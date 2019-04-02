iOS 13 wishlist

Two things about the Home screen surprise me:
- The dock is fixed to four icons. Why not allow more icons and add the option to scroll?
- This horizontal scrolling paradigm for icon screens feels outdated. I'm unclear why I can't position icons where I want them (as opposed to having them grouped at the top of the screen), and to be honest I'd much prefer an update that made folders easier to use and a switch to continuous vertical scrolling rather than this page-by-page paradigm.
Tweaking this in iOS 13 would go a long way to making the iPhone and iPad more usable.
