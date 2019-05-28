Apple releases new iPod touch

It seems like there's still a market for the iPod touch.

Must read: iOS 12.3: How to keep your iPhone safe from hackers and snoopers

After almost two years, Apple finally gives the iPod touch a refresh, and it's now a really cheap way to get access to features such as Group FaceTime and augmented reality (AR).

On the inside of the new iPod touch is the A10 Fusion. Not a new chip – this first appeared in the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus – but it is a welcome upgrade from the old A8 Fusion chip that powered the sixth-generation iPod touch.

The use of such an old chip is clearly Apple's way of both reducing on cost and also keeping the performance of the new iPod touch such that it won't cannibalize iPhone sales. But the chip does give is twice the performance offered by the old iPhone.

And it's enough to bring AR and Group FaceTime to those who don't have an iPhone at a low price.

How low?

The new iPod touch starts out at $199 for 32GB of storage, and comes in 128GB and 256GB for those who want more storage, for $299 and $399 respectively.

The device sports a 4-inch 1136-by-640-pixel resolution (326 pixels-per-inch) multi-touch display, a 1.2-megapixel front-facing camera, 8-megapixel rear camera, and a battery that's good for 40-hours of music playback, and 8-hours of video.

This is clearly a device that Apple hopes appeals to those who want in on the Apple ecosystem – and services – but who don't want to buy an iPhone (yet). I expect that Apple has priced this in such a way as to make it appealing, in order to drive its services to a wider audience.

Would you buy an iPod touch? Let me know!

See also: