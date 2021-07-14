iOS 14.7 is coming soon, and here's what it fixes

Apple has seeded the release candidate version of iOS 14.7 to developers, which means that short of some big showstopping bug, its release to the public is now days away.

Must read: How to safely run the iOS 15 public beta on your iPhone

Here's what the release notes have to say for iOS 14.7:

iOS 14.7 includes the following improvements and bug fixes for your ‌iPhone‌:

MagSafe Battery Pack‌ support for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple Card‌ Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing ‌Apple Card‌ user

Home app adds the ability to manage timers on ‌HomePod‌

Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain

Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

Dolby Atmos and ‌Apple Music‌ lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored

Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

It also fixes the Wi-Fi bug that could see you knocked off networks permanently if you connect to a specifically crafted hotspot.

There's no mention of any battery fixes or fixes related to the long-running notification bug.

Apple has said that come iOS 15, iPhone users will have the choice of either upgrading or staying with iOS 14, so it's likely that iOS 14 will see a number of updates over the coming year.