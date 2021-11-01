iOS 15's "all-you-can-eat" iCloud storage offer for iPhone switchers

After last quarter's performance, Apple needs to sell as many iPhones as it can.

And the easier it makes it for people to move, the better.

And iOS 15 makes things smooth.

Head over to Settings > General and scroll to the bottom and you'll find a setting called Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap on this and there are several options. At the bottom you have Reset and Erase All Contents and Settings. These will reset your settings and erase everything on your iPhone, respectively.

But at the top is something even more interesting. Tap on the Get Started under the Prepare for New iPhone and you get a surprise.

Apple is offering "as much free iCloud storage as you need to move apps and data to your new iPhone."

Now, there are limits to Apple's generosity. The "all-you-can-eat" iCloud offer lasts for 21 days, but according to the small print, if your iPhone doesn't arrive in time, you can request an extension (you are, after all, paying Apple big bucks for a new iPhone!).

Tap on Continue and your backup will begin, and Apple offers some handy hints to make switching quick and easy.

It's not much, but it's another way Apple is lowering the barrier to switching between iPhones.