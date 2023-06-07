/>
X
Tech
Home Tech Smartphones iPhone

iOS 17 makes iMessage group chats with Android users more bearable -- sort of

Green bubble group chats are becoming more functional for iPhone users, but Android users are still left in the dust.
Written by June Wan, Technology Editor on
iMessage on the iPhone
Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

If it wasn't made clear during Google's "Get the Message" campaign last summer, the company sure hoped that a quick jab during its recent I/O conference signaled to Apple that RCS is quite possibly the only solution to a more unified communication system across iOS and Android platforms. 

Also: 5 useful iOS 17 features Apple quietly released at WWDC 2023

In what can be interpreted as a response, Apple has unveiled a new change coming to iMessage in its upcoming iOS 17 version, slated for a fall season release. This change provides a more bearable experience when iPhone users are texting in the same conversation as Android users.

Previously, iMessage group chats with Android users, who are marked with green bubbles, would restrict iPhone users from accessing key features like thread responses, editing texts, and more. Photo and video uploads were more compressed than normal, too. 

In iOS 17, group chats will now unlock those restricted features for the iPhone, allowing users to communicate and interact with Android users like how they would in an iPhone-only chat. It's not RCS, but, hopefully, this reduces the chances of that one Android user from being ostracized from social groups. It's a real problem.

Also: How to send and receive iMessages on Windows

Here's the catch: Changes like edited text messages and threads don't appear -- or not in the proper order, at least -- in the Messages app on Android. That means that if an individual on an iPhone fixes a typo for when or where a hangout is happening, Android users in the chat won't see the update.

Ultimately, the "improvements" brought to iMessage group chats in iOS 17 benefit iPhone users only. And, in some ways, they hurt the text messaging experience for Android users even more.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Apple Vision Pro at Apple Park for WWDC 2023

I tried Apple Vision Pro and it's far ahead of where I expected

chat bot

What is ChatGPT and why does it matter? Here's what you need to know

ChatGPT

How to use ChatGPT: Everything you need to know