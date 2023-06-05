How to install the iOS 17 developer beta on your iPhone right now

Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

Apple just announced the next major software update for the iPhone in the form of iOS 17. The update includes several new features, including the ability to share AirTags and improvements to the Phone app.

After the keynote ended, Apple released the first beta of iOS 17. As has been the case in the past, the first build is a developer beta. Traditionally, Apple has released a couple of developer betas before opening the public beta program.

What's the difference? Developers get a head start on testing the latest software features and APIs against their apps and on various devices in order to ensure compatibility when iOS 17 is released later this year. Access to the developer beta also requires a paid developer account.

If you're impatient and don't want to wait for iOS 17's official release later this year, you can download and install it right now. It's the first beta, which is surely going to have some issues. But, it is possible.

Before I detail the steps you'll need to take to install iOS 17 today, I need to warn you: Don't install iOS 17 on your daily phone. If you have an older iPhone sitting idle in a drawer -- install it on that. Early betas are typically full of bugs and issues, including horrible battery life. There's a reason Apple only releases it to developers to start. I suggest waiting until later in the beta cycle, late August or so, before taking the plunge.

Now, with that out of the way, here's how to install iOS 17 on your iPhone. If you're brave enough.

How to install the first iOS 17 beta

The public beta is for, well, the general public. It's free to join and install, and you're able to provide feedback through the official Feedback app when you encounter bugs or issues.

If you're a paid developer, you can view the instructions for updating your device to the iOS 17 Developer Beta. The process has changed, and unlike previous years, you can download and install the first beta over the air, directly on your device. Or you can go the old-school route and download the restored images from the developer portal.

For everyone else, I'll update this story once the public beta program launches with instructions that cover that process.