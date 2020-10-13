iPhone 12 Ceramic Shield means half the glass on your new iPhone is harder to smash

Apple has made the glass on the display of the iPhone 12 much tougher than previous iPhones. But there's still a sheet of glass on the back for you to break.

After battery life complaints, the next biggest issue that iPhone users complain to me about is broken displays. One little drop and that smooth display is suddenly a myriad of jagged pieces. And while displays have become much more robust, glass is still glass.

But for the iPhone 12, Apple has been working with glassmakers Corning on a new cutting-edge material that Apple is calling Ceramic Shield.

What makes Ceramic Shield different from regular glass is a high-temperature crystallization process that allows nano-ceramic crystals to form in the glass, boosting toughness.

Ceramic Shield is, according to Apple, the tougher than any other smartphone glass, and according to Apple, Ceramic Shield four times better drop performance.

Drop your iPhone 12, and you have four times the chance of surviving without cracking.

Apple claims that this is the biggest jump in glass reliability the iPhone has seen.

This is great. Assuming you drop it onto the display side.

But the iPhone 12 has a second sheet of glass on the back, where that new MagSafe wireless charging coil (and accessory-selling feature) lives.

Break that, and just as with earlier iPhones that featured a glass back, you're likely looking at a very complex -- and expensive -- repair.

So, the display might be tougher, but there's still plenty of chances to break your iPhone 12.