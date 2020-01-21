iPhone savings: Up to $250 off as Apple sells refurbished iPhone XS and XS Max

Owners of an iPhone XS: Is it worth upgrading to the iPhone 11 Pro? Apple just announced the first iPhone with a Pro name. But is it really that much better than the iPhone XS?

Apple for the first time is offering customers refurbished iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max devices at prices between $200 and $250 less than they cost when they arrived in September 2018.

Apple has made the refurbished models available on its US online store. The iPhone XS is available in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold with 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

Consumers can buy a refurbished 256GB iPhone XS for $829 instead of the original price of $1,049. The refurbished iPhone XS with 64GB storage costs $699 compared with $899, while the iPhone XS 512GB costs $999 instead of $1,249.

The refurbished iPhone XS Max with 64GB storage costs $799, or $200 less than the original $999 price. The iPhone XS Max with 256GB costs $929, down from $1,149, while the iPhone XS Max with 512GB can be purchased for $999, down from $1,249.

The polished up iPhone XS models are only available in Apple's US store and have not appeared in other markets such as the UK, Germany or Australia.

Apple says the refurbished iPhone models come with a one-year warranty, a new battery, and new outer shell. The devices have undergone "full functional testing", cleaning, and have genuine Apple replacement parts where necessary.

iPhone fans on a budget can also buy the refurbished iPhone X from 2017 for up to $350 less than the original price. The iPhone X with 64GB storage costs $599 compared with $899. The refurbished iPhone X with 256GB storage costs $699 compared with $1,049.

While the used and buffed-up iPhone XS and XS Max models aren't cheap, Apple's prices are lower than the refurbished iPhone X models when Apple started offering them in February 2019. Back then, the 64GB iPhone X cost $769 while the 256GB model cost $899.

But consumers will still need to weigh up the cost of buying a brand new iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro. The higher-end iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 for the 64GB model and features a newer A13 Bionic chip, three rear cameras, and OLED display. The 256GB model costs $1,149, while the 512GB model costs $1,349.

The LCD display iPhone 11, the equivalent of the iPhone XR, costs $699 for the 64GB model, $749 for the 128GB model, and $849 for the 256GB model.