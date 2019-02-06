Apple starts selling refurbished iPhone X handsets, but they're not cheap

Want to grab yourself an iPhone X? Well, if you missed out when they were on sale last year, Apple has put up for sale a batch of refurbished iPhone X handsets. But if you are expecting a huge bargain, you're going to be disappointed.

Apple, never one to shy away from a hefty price tag, is selling the refurbished 64GB iPhone X handsets for $769, a saving of $130 compared to the retail price of $899. If you want 256 gigabytes of capacity, then that will cost you a whopping $899 (the handset originally retailed for $1,049).

So what does Apple mean by "refurbished"? The handsets come with a one-year warranty, new manuals, accessories, and box, and most importantly, they have been given an entirely new battery and outer shell.

It's not cheap, but if you want an upgrade to Face ID and dual cameras, it's cheaper than buying a new iPhone XS. But that iPhone XS you'd be buying is both brand new and the current release.

That said, I wouldn't expect them to hang around for long, so if you want one, you probably need to make your mind up pretty quickly.

