Apple iPhone XS event: By the numbers

The time has come for Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, along with a raft of other top executives, to take to the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California to unveil the next iPhone.
At the event we got a raft of facts and figures about Apple and how its hardware and software ecosystem is doing.
- 500 million Apple Store visitors per year
- Apple is about to ship its 2 billionth iOS device
- Apple Watch is now the #1 watch, not just #1 smartwatch
- Apple Watch Series 4 feature displays that are more than 30 percent larger than the corresponding Series 3 Apple Watch
- Apple Watch Series 4 speaker is 50 percent louder
- Apple Watch Series 4 S4 chip is two time faster than its predecessor, and features a new accelerometer that has twice the dynamic range and can measure up to 32-g with eight times the sample range and can even detect a fall
- Apple Watch Series 4 has three new heart features -- low heart rate, irregular heartrate, and a built in ECG feature
- Apple Watch 4 has an 18-hour "all-day battery" (same as its predecessor)
- Apple Watch 4 GPS starts at $399, with the cellular version starting at $499, and the Series 3 seeing a price drop down to starting at $279
- iPhone is the #1 smartphone in the world, with an 98 percent customer satisfaction
This is a developing story...
