iPhone users get their biggest wish

Poll iPhone users for what they want from their iPhone. It's not a better camera. It's not a more detailed display. It's not even being able to connect to satellites.

It's better battery life.

Apple just delivered that with the iPhone 13.

Apple just gave us the first official look at the new iPhone 13, and while the even was somewhat boring -- I might even go as far as tedious -- my ears did perk up when it came to battery life.

Apple has squeezed a significant amount of extra life out of the battery. These figures are based on Apple's "all-day" mixed-use testing.

Here's a rundown of the battery life improvements

iPhone 13: 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12

iPhone 13 mini: 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 13 Pro: 1.5 hours than the iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 2.5 hours than the iPhone 12 Pro

To put this into context, here's how much video streaming time users can expect based on Apple's own figures:

iPhone 13: 15 hours

iPhone 13 mini: 13 hours

iPhone 13 Pro: 20 hours

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 25 hours

These are significant improvements. Comparing the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini to their predecessors, we can see how good of an improvement this is (figures are for video streaming time):

iPhone 13: 15 hours

iPhone 13 mini: 13 hours

iPhone 12: 11 hours

iPhone 12 mini: 10 hours

iPhone 11: 10 hours

iPhone SE: 8 hours

These are stunning improvements.

Apple claims this has been possible through a combination of hardware and software efficiencies and a bigger battery (we'll have to wait for the teardown to find out how battery capacities have changed).