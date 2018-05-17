iPhone X Tesla: Need to get rid of cash? This $4,500 solar-power phone is an option

Video: Apple dominates smartphone industry profits with iPhone X.

Caviar, the Russian accessory maker of gold iPhone editions engraved with Vladimir Putin's or Donald Trump's head, or even both of them together, has released a solar-powered iPhone X 'Tesla'.

The new iPhone X Tesla is even more expensive than Caviar's gold engraved iPhone editions but possibly more functional, assuming the solar panels work as promised and the iPhone isn't constantly in a pocket. If so, it may reduce the time spent connected to a USB power cord for charging.

Who knows what happens to the solar panel in Russia's long, dark winters, but owners nonetheless get a fancy blue solar panel on the rear, gold edges, and a gold plate next to the camera that's embossed with the word 'TESLA' and a unique number ranging from 1 to 999, denoting the total number of iPhone Tesla X units Caviar intends to make.

Caviar says iPhone X Tesla Number 1 will be mailed to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It will be the only version that has the words 'Made on Earth by humans' in honor of Musk's own marketing stunt earlier this year when he launched a Tesla Roadster into space on the back of Space X's Falcon Heavy rocket.

See: iOS 11 tips and tricks for business professionals (free PDF)

The non-removable cover is mostly filled by the blue panel that charges an external battery. A gold button on the case can be pressed to deliver a charge to the iPhone X's internal battery.

Caviar's image of the rear of iPhone X Tesla suggest it is considerably thicker than Apple's standard silicon case with the dual camera sunken well beneath the case's top gold plate.

Apparently the company produced 99 of the iPhone X Tesla's, but after pre-orders exceeded the number the company decided to make 999.

Buyers can expect even fancier packaging than Apple's white cardboard box. Instead, they'll get a "black velvet" luxury wooden lacquered case. The 64GB model costs 284,000 rubles or $4,545, while the 256GB model costs 299,000 rubles or $4,831.

Image: Caviar

Previous and related coverage

Lamborghini's $2,450 phone: Android for the alpha male with everything but sense

After all, even alpha males need a phone.

Apple iPhone X early adopters: We love everything about the phone, except Siri

iPhone X owners are happy with every aspect of their purchase, with one glaring exception.

Is iPhone X worth buying? Here's why so many iPhone owners say no

A significant number of Apple iPhone owners are avoiding the iPhone X and will probably upgrade to 2018's batch.

Adidas Originals Apple iPhone X cases: Colorful TPU cases with island graphics

A few new cases that are perfect for the summer season arrived for the Apple iPhone X. They provide some protection while also showing off vivid colors.

Excessively cheesy and tactless Falcon Heavy stunt fills space vacuum

After decades of little progress, a new space race could be ignited, and that's good news for STEM advocates.