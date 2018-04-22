Adidas Originals Apple iPhone X cases: Colorful TPU cases with island graphics

Our family just planned a vacation to Hawaii to celebrate my 25th wedding anniversary and my daughter's college graduation. It was fitting then that a couple of Apple iPhone X cases with Pacific island prints arrived for testing a few weeks ago.

A few new cases from Adidas Originals were announced and I took the floral and island print styles for a test drive with my iPhone X. The cases are basic snap on cases made with TPU material.

The cases are light weight, well built, and offer some back and corner protection for your iPhone X. The sides extend above the display so the screen is protected when you set the phone face down on a table or desk.