Adidas Originals Apple iPhone X cases: Colorful TPU cases with island graphics

Our family just planned a vacation to Hawaii to celebrate my 25th wedding anniversary and my daughter's college graduation. It was fitting then that a couple of Apple iPhone X cases with Pacific island prints arrived for testing a few weeks ago.
A few new cases from Adidas Originals were announced and I took the floral and island print styles for a test drive with my iPhone X. The cases are basic snap on cases made with TPU material.
The cases are light weight, well built, and offer some back and corner protection for your iPhone X. The sides extend above the display so the screen is protected when you set the phone face down on a table or desk.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
An official Adidas logo is printed on the back of the floral print TPU case. There are flowers and a raised hut on the back of the case in vivid colors.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The dual rear camera opening is large enough to capture photos without any interference.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The right side button on the iPhone X is accessible through an opening in the case.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The left side volume buttons can be pressed through the case. There is an opening for the ringer switch too.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There are openings on the bottom for the Lightning port and bottom speaker.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The black case looks good with pineapples, jet skis, fish, and flowers are present on this TPU case.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There is also a white Adidas logo on the back of the black TPU case.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The screen is protected by the raised sides of the TPU case.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
A few new cases that are perfect for the summer season arrived for the Apple iPhone X. They provide some protection while also showing off vivid colors.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
