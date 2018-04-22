Adidas Originals Apple iPhone X cases: Colorful TPU cases with island graphics

  • Two island print Adidas Originals cases

    Our family just planned a vacation to Hawaii to celebrate my 25th wedding anniversary and my daughter's college graduation. It was fitting then that a couple of Apple iPhone X cases with Pacific island prints arrived for testing a few weeks ago.

    A few new cases from Adidas Originals were announced and I took the floral and island print styles for a test drive with my iPhone X. The cases are basic snap on cases made with TPU material.

    The cases are light weight, well built, and offer some back and corner protection for your iPhone X. The sides extend above the display so the screen is protected when you set the phone face down on a table or desk.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Adidas logo on the floral print case

    An official Adidas logo is printed on the back of the floral print TPU case. There are flowers and a raised hut on the back of the case in vivid colors.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Rear dual camera opening

    The dual rear camera opening is large enough to capture photos without any interference.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Right side button is accessible

    The right side button on the iPhone X is accessible through an opening in the case.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Left side volume buttons and ringer switch access

    The left side volume buttons can be pressed through the case. There is an opening for the ringer switch too.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Openings along the bottom

    There are openings on the bottom for the Lightning port and bottom speaker.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Rear camera opening on the island activity print

    The black case looks good with pineapples, jet skis, fish, and flowers are present on this TPU case.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Adidas logo on the black print case

    There is also a white Adidas logo on the back of the black TPU case.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Black edges rise slightly above the display

    The screen is protected by the raised sides of the TPU case.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

