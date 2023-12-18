'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Is TikTok Shop safe? I bought a gift and was pleasantly surprised
In September, TikTok debuted TikTok Shop, an e-commerce platform integrated into the app that offers followers a new way to find and purchase products on their TikTok feed. When TikTok Shop first launched, I was admittedly indifferent and skeptical; however, the deals, the convenience -- and the pressures of holiday shopping -- got to me. How did it go? Here was my experience.
It's worth noting that TikTok has long been a platform where people can discover their new favorite products, whether through influencer recommendations or organic product reviews. Typically, you would go to the creator's storefront linked in their bio to make the purchase. But TikTok Shop makes it so much easier.
To buy a product, all you have to do is click on the product button featured in the video and complete your transaction right from the app without even having to visit the product's site.
For me, the most enticing part is that TikTok Shop often runs exclusive sales on products you'd otherwise be unable to get a discount on, or offers generous promo codes for whatever you'd like to purchase.
For example, TikTok Shop offered me a 20% coupon on my first TikTok Shop purchase, and it didn't matter what brand or merchant the product was from; I could use the discount on brands that typically do not go on sale.
Despite all of these perks, I never ordered from the app because I was skeptical about how legitimate it was, especially with all the discounts the platform offered. However, my friend wanted a viral TikTok bodysuit that was available for purchase on the TikTok Shop, and since I knew she really wanted it, I obliged.
Because I remained skeptical of the deal's authenticity, I looked up the same product on Amazon, only to find that it was $10 more expensive on Amazon than on TikTok Shop (not including the 20% voucher I could use).
For that reason, I made the purchase, saving $20 compared to the Amazon price, and I didn't even have to pay for shipping. I was able to check out with Apple Pay, which eased my concerns about using my card on a site I didn't entirely trust.
Next, it was time to play the waiting game: Would the product actually arrive? How long it would take? And would the quality be as advertised?
I placed the order on November 25, and it was delivered to my front door on November 29. Not only that, but the product was exactly as advertised in the viral videos, and I was able to save a few bucks.
After I made the purchase, I was able to easily visit the order details on the Shop tab of the TikTok app, where I could find tracking information, an invoice, and even initiate a free return if I hadn't been impressed with the product.
Overall, my experience was seamless, and I wouldn't hesitate to make another purchase on the app again.