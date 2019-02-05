Jamf acquires ZuluDesk, adds scale for Apple device management in education

Jamf, ZuluDesk

Jamf, which offers a platform to manage Apple devices in the enterprise, said it has acquired ZuluDesk, a company focused on classroom management systems.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

ZuluDesk, based in Emmen, Netherlands, serves more than 6,000 schools with education technology. For Jamf, the ZuluDesk deal gives it scale with a total of 14,000 schools and 9 million Apple devices under management as well as a more complete portfolio of products.

The plan for Jamf is to meld its Jamf Pro platform, which is used by enterprises as well as more than 8,000 schools, and meld it with ZuluDesk's ability to address teacher, student and parent workflows.

Education is a highly-contested market as Google, Microsoft and Apple duke it out in school districts. Google's Chromebook and G Suite have become staples in education with Apple and Microsoft also being significant players. The appeal of education is winning over the next generation of customers.

ZuluDesk and Jamf will have the following education tools:

Jamf Pro,



ZuluDesk Management System,



ZuluDesk Client,



And ZuluDesk Teacher and Parent, apps that are companion products to Apple Classroom.



ZuluDesk marks the second acquisition for Jamf in the last six months. The company in September acquired NoMad, a Mac authentication and account management company.

Jamf said it ended 2018 managing almost 18 million Apple devices for nearly 20,000 customers.

