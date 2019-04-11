Julian Assange arrested by UK police

× assange-cop.jpg

UK police officers arrested today Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks project that for years leaked state secrets from governments all over the world. London's Metropolitan Police Service announced the arrest minutes ago.

"Julian Assange, 47, (03.07.71) has today, Thursday 11 April, been arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) at the Embassy of Ecuador, Hans Crescent, SW1 on a warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates' Court on 29 June 2012, for failing to surrender to the court," Met Police said in a short statement.

Assange has now been taken from Ecuador's embassy and is now at a central London police station. Met Police said Assange will be arraigned before Westminster Magistrates' Court "as soon as is possible."

Assange had been living inside Ecuador's embassy building in London since August 2012, when he applied for political asylum with the Ecuadorian government.

The British government has been in talks with the Ecuadorian government since Jule 2018 to have Assange's asylum protection withdrawn. This happened today, police said, making the arrest possible.

UK police has been seeking to arrest Assange since August 2012, when he skipped an appearance in court and breached his bail conditions. At the time, Assange was fighting his extradition from the UK to Sweden, where police was investigating the WikiLeaks founder in a 2010 sexual assault and rape cape. The Sweden case was closed in 2017; however, UK authorities continued to want Assange's arrest for absconding.

For the past decade, Assange has claimed numerous times that the Sweden case was a sham to get him extradited to Sweden, and then to the US.

The US government has been seeking Assange on criminal charges since 2010, when he leaked top secret documents provided by former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsa Manning.

The subsequent leaks, published on the WikiLeaks portal, exposed classified operations from the US' military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. Manning served seven years in prison, commuted from 35 years.

Subsequent leaks followed, exposing the political machinations of several other countries, like France and Saudi Arabia. WikiLeaks also published the documentation of several CIA hacking tools in a data dump known as Vault 7.

Assange founded WikiLeaks in 2006, but the website became famous after the 2010 Manning leaks. Over the years, several allegations have been made about the site for its anti-USA, anti-Clinton, pro-Trump, and Russian influence.

In a tweet on April 5, last week, the WikiLeaks project anticipated that the Ecuadorian government was preparing to withdraw Assange's asylum. WikiLeaks has not returned a request for comment.

Developing story. Updates will follow.