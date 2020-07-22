KeySmart CleanTray: UV-C sterilize your phone, keys, earbuds and much more

It feels like only yesterday that everyone was busy washing their hands and sterilizing everything in sight to keep the COVID-19 at bay. Good job, but now is not the time to stop, and here is a simple tool to help you keep some of the things that you handle all the time clean and free of germs.

Enter the KeySmart CleanTray. A small USB-powered plastic box that contains four UV-C LED chips for sterilizing, well, pretty much any inanimate object you can get into the box.

You plug the box into a USB power supply, pop into its cavernous interior whatever you have in need of cleaning, press the button, and in five minutes the UV-C rays have done their job of blasting germs to bits.

And, according to the data, phones are disgusting, being home to ten times more germs than a toilet seat yet being something we handle dozens of times a day, and put up to our faces on a regular basis.

The CleanTray is super easy to use, looks smart so doesn't look out of place in a home or office, and large enough so you can do your phone and other essentials in one session.

And while the CleanTray doesn't do away with washing your paws regularly, it's a handy way to clean things that aren't otherwise easy to clean with a Clorox wipes or disinfectant spray.

Must read: The real reason Apple is warning users about MacBook camera covers

KeySmart CleanTray Features: KILLS 99.99% OF GERMS AND BACTERIA IN 5 MIN - 2x Faster Than Other Leading UV Cases

10,000 HOUR LIFESPAN - 2x longer than other UV cases

FITS SMARTPHONES UP TO 7 INCHES - Plus essentials like your KeySmart, wallet, AirPods and so on

SAFE AND ECO-FRIENDLY - No mercury, toxic chemicals or paper waste needed

PORTABLE & LIGHTWEIGHT - About the size of a book, weighs less than 1lb

AROMATHERAPY - Add essential oils to infuse your belongings Tech specs: Input: 5V 1000mA

Input Interface: Micro USB

LED Wavelength: 260-280nm

LED QTY: 4PCS

LED Life: 10000h

Inner Dimension: L 7.8in/200mm x W 3.9in/100mm x H 1.1in/30mm

Item Size: L 8.2in/210mm x W 4.6/118mm x H 2in/50mm

Weight: 0.5lbs/264g

Irradiance (mW/cm2): 2-4 mW $99 at KeySmart

Feel like you've heard of KeySmart before? It's the company that makes those handy-dandy key organizers, with some that even feature a built-in Tile so you never lose your keys again!