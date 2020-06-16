Kickstart a lucrative career: Become an expert in big data and machine learning with these 10 courses

Getting in on an innovative and lucrative career path before the job market is saturated is incredibly difficult. That's been true in podcasting, tech, and many other fields. Do yourself a solid and develop an expertise in big data and machine learning starting today, with The Complete 2020 Big Data and Machine Learning Bundle for just $39.90.

Big data, a field that finds ways to analyze and use highly complex or large data sets, and machine learning, a part of artificial intelligence that studies computer algorithms, are both booming. In fact, data scientists and data analysts (using many of the very skills included in this bundle) are some of the fastest-growing jobs in the world and will increase by more than 25%, according to Forbes.

And, according to Glassdoor, the average salary for a big data engineer in the U.S. is more than $100,000, and the average is nearly $115,000 for a machine learning engineer. It will come as no surprise that there is an expanding demand for big data engineers, data analysts, data architects, and data scientists for many reasons. One of the biggest is the explosion of machine learning applications in everyday life.

Self-driving cars, personalized recommendations from Hulu, social media analytics and data gathering, and even fraud detection are all tied to machine learning.

Big data, meanwhile, gives companies an edge in each and every industry. It's not just tech. Big data plays a vital role in finance, automobiles, logistics, manufacturing, retail, and communication. With big data, companies can make decisions based on the likelihood of what will happen in the future, not what's transpired recently.

"Simply put," wrote a foreshadowing article in the Harvard Business Review in 2012, "because of big data, managers can measure, and hence know, radically more about their businesses, and directly translate that knowledge into improved decision making and performance."

When you take the 10 courses in this bundle, you'll glean information from 68 hours of content and earn IT expertise with programs such as Tensorflow, Keras, Deep Learning, Apache, and more. The training is varied and catered to different skill levels, including "Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners" and "TensorFlow Masterclass for Machine Learning & AI in Python."

Considering how quickly this field is growing, and how relatively few professionals are ready for hire (at least, compared to graphic engineers or coders), $39.90 is a steal.