Killi introduces ‘Paycheck’ to compensate consumers for personal data

Concerns about the use of consumer data by tech companies continues to frustrate users who are concerned about what the tech giants do with the data they collect.

Now a New York, NY-based data privacy platform aims to put money back into consumers' pockets weekly through direct payments for the use of their data

Killi Paycheck allows users to share various amounts of personal data and receive a guaranteed weekly payment in cash, automatically deposited into their Killi account.

Killi allows consumers to take back control of their consumer data from those who have been collecting it and selling it unbeknownst to them.

Its 'Fair Trade Data' program allows its users to be compensated for their data. Whenever users join any platform, information about them is collected – from personally identifiable information through to financial information.

While most sites require this information, users are not compensated for it. This program gives users a rightful share of funds for the data they provide.

The platform is currently available online or via iOS or Android in five countries (US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand).

Killi pays its users automatically every week a cash 'Data Dividend' for the use of their data. Killi claims to be the only company in the world that is fairly compensating users for the purchase of their data.

It is also the creator of uaretheproduct.io, a consumer-facing website that allows consumers to determine their data's value broken out by individual platform.

Users of the platform can choose between three tiers of payment (Intermediate $1, Pro $2, and Elite $3) based on the amount of information they share.

Killi's Paycheck does not preclude users from making additional money through the product. The Killi Paycheck sets the floor of monthly earnings for users and provides transparency and guarantees on income potential.

Neil Sweeney, CEO, and Founder of Killi said: "The Killi Paycheck supports a concept introduced by California Governor Gavin Newsom last year, who proposed "a new data dividend" that would allow California residents to get paid for providing access to their data".

This approach is useful for those countries that have few controls in place to determine what happens to users data. And being paid for your freely given data can go some way to alleviating those annoying, ever-more-targeted ads.