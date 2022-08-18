'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
School is back in session and whether you're just getting to those back-to-school deals or just eyeing some early Labor Day deals, you can monitor your kid's reading progress with a Kindle Kids Edition. The best part is that right now, the Kindle Kids Edition is back on sale for $59.
If you've been waiting for another sale on the Kindle Kids Edition, this is back at its lowest price ever. The Kindle has a 6-inch glare-free screen and 4 LED lights built in so kids can read whether they're on a road trip or reading before bedtime. Kids will read crystal clear words on the screen with 167ppi, and if your kid is still building their reading skills, the Kindle offers many fonts, including an OpenDyslexic font to ensure they can enjoy reading.
8GB not only holds thousands of books, but it also comes with one year of Amazon Kids+ for ad-free reading, games, videos, apps, and more. After one year, the subscription will automatically renew for $4.99/month plus tax. In addition to Kids+, the parental controls can be controlled by the Parent Dashboard, an accompanying app that can help adjust age filters, add books to the Kindle's library, and set daily reading goals.
In addition to reading, kids can also enjoy Audible books for their reading on this device, too, and works with Bluetooth connectivity. Kids can also choose between four different cover colors, and the kid-approved cases protect against accidents, bumps, scrapes, and more.
At $59, this is a great deal for an e-reader for young readers. Be sure to pick it up today, or, if you want an adult Kindle, be sure to pick up the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and save $40.