Kingston releases 960GB to 7.6TB DC1000M enterprise-class NVMe SSD

The Kingston DC1000M U.2 NVMe SSD features high storage capacity and best-in-class enterprise performance, with capacities ranging from 960GB to a whopping 7.68TB.

Must read: You're using your favorite iPhone and iPad apps all wrong

The DC1000M features a high-performance Gen 3.0 x4 PCIe NVMe interface that has been designed to deliver up to 540K IOPS of random read performance and 3GB/s of throughput.

Power draw ranges from under 6W at idle, to between 9.8W and 17.9W, depending on capacity at max write (greater the capacity, greater the power draw). These figures are good for a drive with a 16-channel controller.

The DC1000M makes use of Toshiba Kioxia 64-layer BiCS3 3D TLC flash memory, which may not offer the speed and efficiently of 96-layer NAND, but for this situation it helps to keep costs down. Kingston rates the endurance of the DC1000M at 1 drive write per day (DWPD)

"Mission critical services and Cloud-based applications depend not only on lightning-fast IOPS and bandwidth, but also on the consistency and predictability of the data being serviced," said Keith Schimmenti, enterprise SSD business manager, Kingston. "DC1000M provides the stability and low latency for the evolving data center, while powering the workloads that require 1 DWPD endurance."

The drive also features on-board Power Loss Protection (PLP) which helps to reduce possibility of data loss or corruption as a result of power failure.

Kingston label the DC1000M as a 'mixed use' drive suitable for applications such as virtualization, high-performance cloud service, and web hosting caching.

Prices are as follows:

960GB: $356

1.92TB: $552

3.84TB: $975

7.68TB: TBD

The DC1000M U.2 NVMe SSDs are all available now, with the exception of the 7.68Tb version which will ship shortly, and come with a 5-year warranty.

See also: