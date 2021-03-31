KT and FPT to launch enterprise cloud service in Vietnam

South Korean telco KT said on Wednesday that it will launch an enterprise cloud service in Vietnam.

The telco will collaborate with local company FPT Smart Cloud, a subsidiary of Vietnam's largest IT service provider FPT Group, for the rollout.

The pair will offer cloud services to both Vietnamese and South Korean companies that have operations in Vietnam.

KT currently provides cloud services to approximately 7,000 companies and public institutes in South Korea.

The telco said it will offer a hybrid cloud service in Vietnam that utilises its expertise in providing cloud services in the public and finance sectors.

KT and FPT Smart Cloud will also form a joint working group focusing on the expansion of the cloud service to other ASEAN countries. Specifically, they will aim to build a data centre in another ASEAN country.

KT added it will expand its cloud services to more emerging markets going forward, said Moon Sung-wook, head of the telco's global business.

Last month, the South Korean telco said it would focus on digital transformation, such as big data and cloud, for growth in 2021.

