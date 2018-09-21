​KT and Nuance to co-develop voice recognition service for cars

KT and Nuance will co-develop voice recognition service for use in cars aimed at South Korea, the companies have announced.

The Korean telco will able to use voice recognition engine of Nuance, known for providing its solution for Apple's Siri, under the partnership.

The two will co-develop a Korean version of Nuance's Dragon Drive and Just Talk.

Dragon Drive is currently in used by BMW, Audi, Hyundai and Toyota's some 200 million cars. Just Talk allows drivers to use voice recognition without needing to press buttons.

KT will also adopt the technologies behind these services to its own AI platform Giga Genie.

In July, the telco launched an English version of the platform for use in a Seoul hotel.

KT also announced that it was installing 30 billion won ($26 million) worth of smart meters for gauging electricity in Uzbekistan.

The company has already installed 120 billion won ($107 million) worth, beginning in 2015.

The firm has also applied blockchain to its network.

