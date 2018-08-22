​KT showcases 5G tech at Jakarta Asian Games

South Korean telco KT is showcasing its 5G technology prowess at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, the company announced.

The company, together with its local counterpart Telkomsel, has set up a 5G exhibition near Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, the primary venue for the games in Indonesia.

As it did for the PyeongChang Winter Games earlier this year, the company is providing a variety of offers for visitors.

Free View allows users to view real-time shots in different angles and is available for badminton and basketball matches. Sync View, which gives a gallery-style view, is available for golf. Tablets with 5G connections are also being made available to play VRIGHT's Special Force VR: Universal War game.

KT, along with compatriots SK Telecom and LG Uplus, are gearing up to launch a 5G network in March next year.

The telco's research arm, KT Economic and Management Research Institute, said 5G networks will create 30.3 trillion won ($27 billion) in economic value by 2025 and account for 1.5 percent of South Korea's GDP.

KT is preparing a slew of services to integrate with its next-generation network. The firm announced that it deployed blockchain on its commercial network last month.

