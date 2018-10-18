​KT clinches 700 billion won Korean national emergency network contract

South Korean telecommunications carrier KT and SK Telecom has been named the preferred bidders to build the nation's emergency network.

KT came away with 700 billion won worth of contracts for the country's 700MHz PS-LTE emergency network. SK Telecom received 200 billion won wort,h while LG Uplus failed to win any order.

South Korea is planning to build a national emergency network that will be used by the police, fire department and regional governments during disasters. All related agencies will be able to communication in real-time in all multimedia format for rescue efforts and other cooperation.

KT will be building the network in important cities such as Seoul and Sejong, where many government offices are based. SK Telecom will be building part of the network in Busan, and southern parts of South Korea, as well as Incheon, where Incheon International Airport is based.

The networks are expected to be completed by December 31, 2025.

The total cost of the national emergency network project is worth 1.7 trillion won. 900 billion won is being spent on network, while the rest is for handsets and equipment.

Samsung Electronics is a provider for handsets and equipment used in the project.

KT has also unveiled skyship drones that can be used by rescue crews during disasters.

