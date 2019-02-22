Samsung launches RF chipsets for 5G base stations

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung has launched new RFICs and DAFE ASICs that go into 5G chipset, the company announced.

The chips will reduce a 5G base station's size, weight, and power consumption by 25 percent compared to previous iterations, the company said, increasing efficiency and the ability for rollout. They support 28Ghz and 39GHz spectrum bands.

Samsung has rolled out 36,000 5G base stations across the US and South Korea as of this month.

The company said the new RFICs use 28-nanometre CMOS semiconductor technology, and expand bandwidth maximums to 1.4GHz.

It will launch RFICs that support 24GHz and 47GHz bands later this year.

According to Samsung, the 5G DAFE ASIC can "manage large bandwidths of many that are hundreds of MHz" that can reduce the size and power consumption of this operation.

The South Korean tech giant had vowed in November to expand its market share in wireless network equipment to 20 percent by 2020.

The global telecom market is dominated by Huawei but the Chinese tech giant has been embroiled in the US-China trade row due to security concerns that may see its sales in certain countries blocked.

Samsung also plans to focus on the US and South Korea to build a foundation for further global growth, it has said.

South Korea will roll out 5G for consumers next month, with the tech giant planning to begin sales of a 5G version of its foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, in its home country in May.

Related Coverage

Galaxy Fold with 5G launching in May in South Korea

Samsung Electronics will launch its foldable smartphone the Galaxy Fold with 5G in May in South Korea, the company's mobile boss says, and vows to sell more than a million units globally.

5G needed to ease 4G LTE congestion: OpenSignal

OpenSignal has compared average speeds and fastest hour speeds on 4G LTE networks globally, with Australia pulling in fifth and seventh rankings, respectively.

Singtel and Optus make 5G AR call with Ericsson and Oppo

Using 5G technology from Ericsson and a prototype 5G phone from Oppo, Singtel and Optus have made a Singapore-to-Australia 5G augmented reality call.

Pictures: London's 5G trial takes to the rooftops

EE is testing out the next generation of mobile technology across a slice of east London.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)

Samsung's new Galaxy Fold is a phone that folds in half and is priced at nearly $2,000.