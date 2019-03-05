SK Telecom rolls out 1.2Gbps LTE with Samsung's Galaxy S10

(Image: SK Telecom)

SK Telecom has rolled out 1.2Gbps LTE with the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S10 in South Korea, the telco announced.

The carrier's offering will be faster than ITU's max speed for 4G LTE of 1Gbps.

SK Telecom said the new speed will allow a HD 2GB movie to be downloaded in 13 seconds and is 16 times faster than LTE speeds when it was first rolled out in 2011. It achieved the speed through the application of 4x4 multi-antenna technology into three bands, the company said.

5G networks in South Korea, which are non-standalone this year, will be based on LTE networks which means 4G networks will play an important role for its rollout.

Samsung's Galaxy S10, which the telco began shipping on Monday for those who pre-ordered the device, will enjoy data transfer rates up to 1.15Gbps in the cities of Seoul, Busan, Ulsan, Gwangju, and Daejun.

A firmware update will be rolled out during the first half of the year to provide the full 1.2Gbps capability, SK Telecom said.

SK Telecom launched 4.8Gbps Wi-Fi services in September last year, and the Galaxy S10 can enjoy speeds of up to 1.2Gbps when using Wi-Fi, the company also said.

South Korean telcos are planning to launch 5G services within the next month. Meanwhile, Samsung also has plans to launch the 5G version of the Galaxy S10, at the earliest, by the end of the month.

Related Coverage

SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom to collaborate on blockchain ID

The two telcos will collaborate to create a "borderless" blockchain ID.

SK Telecom and KT in VR game push for 5G

South Korean mobile carriers SK Telecom and KT seem to believe virtual reality (VR) games will be a big thing for 5G -- and both plan to showcase their offerings at Mobile World Congress.

Seoul and SK Telecom to use 5G to prevent jaywalking

Seoul and SK Telecom's planned intelligent transportation systems will use 5G sensors to warn cars of jaywalkers and pave the way for ambulances, they said.

SK Telecom and Samsung to collaborate on 5G for enterprise

SK Telecom and Samsung will collaborate in 5G research and development, including in augmented reality, as rollout in the enterprise gears up for next month.

SK Telecom and Sinclair to invest $33m in ATSC 3.0 joint venture

SK Telecom and Sinclair Broadcast Group will invest $33 million into a joint venture that will develop solutions based on the ATSC 3.0 standard.