Korean Galaxy S10 pre-orders 20 percent higher than S9

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung has sold 20 percent more of the Galaxy S10 on the first day of sales compared to the S9, the company announced.

executive guide What is 5G? Everything you need to know about the new wireless revolution It's a capital improvement project the size of the entire planet, replacing one wireless architecture created this century with another one that aims to lower energy consumption and maintenance costs. Read More

The South Korean tech giant began shipping its latest smartphones on Monday for those who pre-ordered it since the unveiling in San Francisco last month.

Samsung is expected to have moved 180,000 units of the Galaxy S10 on the first stay through its online stores as well those of local telcos SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus.

Those who pre-ordered the phone will continue to get their units throughout the week until official sales begin on Friday.

Sales will likely see a boost when the 5G version of the Galaxy S10 begins moving at the end of the month. South Korean telcos are planning to roll out the next-generation network for customers starting this month.

Samsung is also planning to launch the Galaxy Fold with 5G connectivity during May in South Korea, the company's mobile boss said.

The South Korean tech giant said it expects to move over a million units of the foldable phone globally.

Samsung's mobile business needs the Galaxy S10 series to sell well as lackluster sales for the Galaxy Note 9 late last year has caused the division to mark its lowest profit since the Note 7 battery debacle in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Related Coverage