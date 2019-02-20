LG unveils mid-tier Q and K series smartphones ahead of G8 ThinQ launch

(Image: LG)

LG has unveiled the specs of its mid-tier smartphone Q and K series line-up that will launch at Mobile World Congress (MWC) where it will unveil its G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ flagship smartphones.

LG's Q60 and K50 will both sport a 6.26-inch screen and the K40 will have a 5.7-inch display, all with HD+ resolution. All three will have AI camera features from the previous generation of high-end phones, fingerprint recognition, as well as Google Assistant. They will all support LTE.

All three phones will also have DTS:X which provides surround sound of up to 7.1 channels.

The Q60 will be 161.3x77x8.7mm in size, and is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It will support MicroSD cards of up to 2TB, as well as a triple camera setup -- packing 16 megapixel standard, five megapixel wide-angle, and two megapixel depth cameras on its back.

The K50 will be 161.3x77x8.7mm in size, same as the Q60, and is also powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor but will have a two cameras on its back -- 13 megapixel and 2 megapixel dual rear cameras -- along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It will also support up to 2TB of expandable storage via a MicroSD Slot.

The K40 is 153x71.9x8.3mm in size and sports a 2GHz octa-core processo. It will only have single cameras on both its front and back. It will have 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage, as well as a MicroSD slot to support 2TB of expandable storage.

Battery-wise, the Q60 and K50 will both sport a 3,500 mAh battery, while the K40 will only have 3,000mAh in the tank.

LG is throwing everything but the kitchen sink into its smartphone unveiling event taking place on Sunday, a day before MWC kicks off.

Its mobile boss has said it will unveil the LTE-enabled G8 ThinQ and the V50 ThinQ, which will be its first 5G-enabled phone, at the launch event.

The G8 ThinQ is expected to have a new hand gesture feature and V50 ThinQ will have new vapour chamber that improves the dissipation of heat.

LG will also showcase a flip cover type display that can attach to the V50 ThinQ to make it a "dual screened" phone.

With the upcoming smartphone launch, LG is in need of a dire a turn around for its mobile business after being in the red for two straight years.

