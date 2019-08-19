KT launches contagion prevention app in Ghana

Image: KT

South Korean telco KT has launched a contagion prevention app in Ghana that alerts users of diseases in their vicinity.

Called Global Epidemic Prevention Platform, or GEPP, the company and West African country have been working to deploy the app since November last year.

KT first proposed that telcos around the world could share data to prevent contagions in 2016. In the same year, it signed a memorandum of understanding with the UN to build a big data system for use in global contagion prevention.

Those in Ghana can download the app which offers services called GEPP Public, GEPP Clinic, and GEPP Gov.

With GEPP Public, Ghana will register contagions when they are prevalent locally or abroad in certain areas and those visiting will get an alert to notify them.

GEPP Clinic will allow Ghanaians to report their symptoms to health centers in real time and provide information and locations of nearby clinics.

GEPP Gov collects data from GEPP Public and GEPP Clinic and allows the government to monitor contagion progression. KT will later add health declaration feature to the app for arrivals to the country so that government can more conveniently store data.

KT and Ghana are hoping that the app will allow better reactions to ebola, cholera and malaria that are rampant in the region.

The telco is also working with its Kenyan counterpart Safaricom to roll out a similar service.

Related Coverage

Samsung and KT succeed in compressing 8K broadcasting

Samsung and KT SkyLife used a satellite's Ka band to send 8K video data to a TV on the ground.

KT to expand deployment of 5G inside buildings

KT will begin 5G services within large and crowded buildings such as airports and train stations.

Samsung seals the deal on expanded KT LTE emergency network

The expanded coverage will deploy Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) through its networks.

KT, LG Uplus propose quantum key standard to ITU

Telcos KT and LG Uplus have proposed a global standard for quantum key distribution to the ITU's Study Group 13.

KT 5G being launched by Ericsson

KT's 5G network will be commercially launched in early April, with the Korean carrier partnering with Ericsson for the deployment.