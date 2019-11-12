Large-scale cyberattack hits Labour Party systems

The Labour Party has been hit with what it describes as a "sophisticated and large-scale cyberattack".

A Labour spokesperson told ZDNet that the cyberattack affected the party website and online campaigning tools and platforms, which were offline for some time yesterday while the IT and digital teams worked to get things back up and running.

The nature of the cyber incident has yet to be fully disclosed, but the party said it "took swift action" and the attack failed due the party's "robust security".

"The integrity of all our platforms was maintained and we are confident that no data breach occurred," Labour said in an email to ZDNet.

"Our security procedures have slowed down some of our campaign activities, but these were restored this morning and we are back up to full speed," the statement added.

The disruptive nature of the cyber attack suggests it could be Distributed-Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack, a form of cyber attack in which attackers direct a large amount of web traffic at a target in order to overwhelm the host infrastructure, resulting in the victim's web services being slowed down or taken entirely offline.

Even low-level attackers can deploy these kinds of disruptive attacks, because there are a number of vendors on underground forums who offer DDoS-for-hire services. These malicious operations allow attackers without high levels of skill to pay just a few dollars to direct web traffic at their intended victim.

The incident has been reported to the National Cyber Security Centre.

The attack comes in the early stages of the General Election campaign, with the UK set to go to the polls on December 12.