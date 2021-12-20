Last-minute gift shopping? These stores will deliver your presents on time

hadrian - ifeelstock / Getty Images

Whether you've been busy at work, occupied with final exams, or just lazy (I won't judge), not everyone has the time to shop for gifts weeks in advance. So if you're just starting fulfill those holiday wish lists, let us help. Not only has the ZDNet team thoughtfully curated an ongoing guide of the best holiday presents this season, I have broken down the top stores below that will deliver your presents on time -- even if you order on the day before. Check it out and start checking out.

Amazon As fast as same-day shipping Amazon is the prime choice for timely deliveries on a catalog of gifts and goods. With Prime membership, or an order of $25 of more of eligible items, Amazon may offer two-day, one-day, or same-day delivery on virtually all "Ships from Amazon" products.



In select US cities, Prime members can shop groceries and produce from the online Whole Foods Market pantry, and have it delivered within two hours.



Shipping times will vary depending on the size and type of product you order, where you're shipping to, and whether the product is fulfilled by Amazon or by a third-party seller. It's good practice to double check the delivery dates at the checkout page.



Best Buy Curbside pickup ready in one hour Best Buy is another top choice for timely deliveries. And unlike Amazon, there are physical, brick and mortar locations that provide in-store and curbside pickup the same day you place an order. On thousands of items, Best Buy is offering free (no membership required) next-day and same-day delivery. To qualify for the latter, you must place your order of eligible items by 3 PM to receive it by 9 PM.

Depending on stock availability, your local Best Buy may also provide in-store and curbside pickup as soon as hour after you place an order.



Note that Best Buy will be closed on Christmas Day (December 25) so December 24 is the last day you can use the pickup option.



Target Same-day shipping via Shipt Target is also offering a slew of delivery and pickup options but you'll have to pay to reap the benefits. As a Target RedCard member, you'll be eligible for free two-day shipping on the retailer's broad range of items. That means it's best if you place your order(s) in by December 21.

If you're not a RedCard member, you can still qualify for free standard shipping (three to five business days) if you order over $35.

Target also offers same-day shipping through a third-party service, Shipt. With a $99 per year subscription or per-order fee, Shipt will source your local Target store and deliver to your designated address on the same day.



Lastly, Target, like Best Buy, gives you the option to pickup at the store. You can expect your order to be prepared and ready at least three hours after it's placed.

