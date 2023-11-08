Latest iOS 17 update stops BMW wireless chargers from destroying your iPhone 15

Apple

Apple has released yet another software update for the iPhone and iPad in the form of iOS 17.1.1/iPadOS 17.1.1.

While the release notes for the iPad update are blank (which may suggest these are purely minor bug fixes for the tablets), the iOS update lists two fixes:

Also: iPhone 15 review: I spent a month with Apple's base model and found it more 'Pro' than ever

In rare circumstances, Apple Pay and other NFC features may become unavailable on iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in certain cars.

Weather Lock Screen widget may not correctly display snow.

iOS 17.1.1 update Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

That wireless charging bug was particularly worrying: iPhone 15 owners reported that using their car's built-in wireless charging feature to charge their new iPhone 15 handsets would cause the NFC chip to stop working, killing features such as Apple Pay. Affected users would see a "Could Not Set Up Apple Pay" error message in the Wallet app, and rebooting or resetting the iPhone didn't fix the problem.

The only fix for affected iPhones was a replacement.

Need to update your iPhone? Tap Settings and then General and Software Update. Follow the prompts to get your device up to date.

An Apple Watch can be updated from its linked iPhone using the Watch app by opening the app and going to Settings, then General, and then Software Update, or from the Apple Watch by tapping on Settings, then General, and then Software Update.

Also: The best iPhone models you can buy right now (including the iPhone 15)

Apple also released watchOS 10.1.1, an update that "provides important bug fixes and addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly for some users."

MacOS Sonata also gets updated to 14.1.1, and MacOS Ventura to 13.6.2, with this update listed as offering "important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users."

To update your Mac, fire up the System Settings app, then go to General, and then Software Update.

According to Apple, none of the updates contain security fixes.