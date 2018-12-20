Law enforcement shut down DDoS booters ahead of annual Christmas DDoS attacks

Image: NCA, Politie, DOJ

Law enforcement from the US, the UK, and the Netherlands, have seized the domains of over 10 DDoS-for-hire services, ZDNet has learned.

The domain seizures come days before the Christmas holiday. For the past few years, hacker groups and lone hackers have often engaged in DDoS attacks against gaming providers on Christmas.

The tradition started in 2013, with DerpTrolling's attacks, and then continued the following years. Lizard Squad launched DDoS attacks on Christmas in 2014, a group called Phantom Squad did the same in 2015, R.I.U. Star Patrol in 2016, and several lone hackers last year, in 2017, but with less success than the previous years.

These attacks usually targeted services like the PlayStation Network, Xbox, Steam, Blizzard, or EA Online. The purpose of these attacks, as expressed by the hacker groups, was to ruin people's Christmas or make gamers spend time with their families.

Today's DDoS-for-hire domain takedowns come as a preemptive strike from law enforcement's side. It is unclear if law enforcement acted at the behest or following a complaint from gaming companies, or if they took action on their own.

Xbox and Sony did not return a request for comment. The US Department of Justice is expected to issue a press release later today.

Sources in the infosec industry to which ZDNet spoke believe the takedowns will soon be followed by arrests if they haven't taken place already.

ZDNet's source has compiled a list of DDoS-for-hire domains that have been taken down today. The list is likely incomplete, as some DNS records are still propagating.

anonsecurityteam.com

booter.ninja

bullstresser.net

critical-boot.com

defcon.pro

defianceprotocol.com

downthem.org

layer7-stresser.xyz

netstress.org

quantumstress.net

ragebooter.com



str3ssed.me

vbooter.org

Earlier this year in April, Europol shut down the internet's largest DDoS-for-hire service, named WebStresser.

Despite today's intervention, there are many other DDoS booters (an alternative name for a DDoS-for-hire service) that are still available online. Many of these new arrivals on the DDoS-for-hire landscape are based in China, far outside the FBI and Europol's jurisdiction.

Article updated with DOJ confirmation.

