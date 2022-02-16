Why you can trust ZDNet
Breeze through your workday with these $20 Windows PowerShell classes

Once you start automating your daily system administrator tasks, you'll be amazed at the time and effort you save.

 StackCommerce

System administrators and IT professionals who would like to become more productive with less effort should automate as many daily tasks as possible. Powershell Scripting can help with that, and the 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle will show you how to turbocharge your workflow.

There are two one-hour courses for a quick start if you aren't already familiar with Powershell. First, "Anybody Can Script | A PowerShell Learning Series" introduces scripting, automation, and other basics. Then, eight lectures in "Essential Tools for Windows System Administrators" teach you open-source tools, as well as the ones already built into Windows that will make you more efficient as a system administrator.

"GUI Automation using Python" teaches you how to use Python to automate any GUI more efficiently. And you'll learn Active Directory basics in addition to Powershell in "Active Directory (AD) Management Using Windows PowerShell," enabling you to manage bulk requests, users, groups, and more.

The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle

$19.99 at ZDNet Academy

Increased productivity never counts more than when you're in a time crunch, and you'll get plenty of practice solving critical issues, creating robust solutions, upgrading applications, and a lot more in "Automating Administration With Windows PowerShell." In addition, system administrators will get even more practice in "Advanced Scripting & Tool Making Using Windows PowerShell," even with automating tasks in non-Microsoft products.

Instructor Vijay Saini brings vast experience with Python, cloud technologies, and MS Azure. As a specialist in using PowerShell for automation, he passes his expertise to you. Buyers are pretty satisfied with the courses. Verified purchaser Tim D. rated it four stars, sharing, "PowerShell Rules! Excellent bundle - the GUI Automation using Python course is an added bonus for macOS and Linux automation."

Now you can become more productive with less effort. Get the 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle to automate your system admin workflow for just $19.99.

