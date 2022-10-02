Learn how to code the easy way for just $25

StackCommerce

Would you like to learn how to code the easy way, with a program so easy that kids can use it? Scratch is a visual programming tool that MIT developed. And not only is it easy to learn for both children and adults, but it's also free!

So all you need to do is learn how to use it, and you can train at your own pace with the five highly-rated courses in the 2023 Coding with Scratch Programming Bundle. They cover how to use Scratch to learn or improve your coding skills, as well as how to develop your own games.

The courses are presented by Zenva, a world-class training platform that specializes in programming skills. With more than one million students and developers, the courses cover everything from game development and virtual reality to full-stack web development, machine learning, and much more.

However, Zenva has outdone itself with this bundle based on ratings from previous students. For example, one course has 4.8 stars out of 5, two are rated 4.9, and two have perfect 5-star ratings. Best of all, you can access these courses on your computer, tablet, or phone whenever you have extra time.

Start with "Intro to Coding with Scratch" to acquire a foundation in coding and algorithms while using this popular tool. Once you have the basics down, you can learn how to build animations in "Scratch Projects: Fish Animation." And the "Scratch Projects: Cat on Trampoline" explains how to create interactive projects by incorporating user input into your algorithms.

Then you'll be ready to dive into interactive game development with "Scratch Projects: Beach Clean Up Game," which will allow you to master Scratch by working with code blocks and more algorithms.

After you've become familiar with Scratch's main blocks in Scratch, conditional statements, and iteration, you can start mastering project management and even more complex algorithms. But it will still be exciting and fun because you'll build a self-driving car simulation in "Intermediate Scratch: Self-Driving Car Simulation."

Learning a valuable skill set like coding doesn't have to be boring. Right now, you can purchase the 2023 Coding with Scratch Programming Bundle for only $25!