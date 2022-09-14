'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.
Whether you're a freelancer, remote employee, or self-employed, it's easy to work from almost anywhere these days. But you do need the right gear, which often means a Windows computer. Yet, you don't want to be lugging around a laptop or taking pricey equipment to the beach. Ideally, you would be able to work and play on an inexpensive ultralight device, and that's precisely what you get with a refurbished Microsoft Surface 2.
At just 1.5 pounds, this tablet still has plenty of valuable features. A quad-core 1.70 GHz processor provides more than enough power for work, study, video chats, games, streaming entertainment, and more. While 32GB of fast SSD storage allows you to have your most important files stored locally, 2GB of RAM keeps everything running smoothly even if you've got multiple applications open simultaneously.
This 2013 refurbished Microsoft Surface 2 has a 10.6-inch touchscreen with a 16:9 ratio and resolution of 1,920x1,080. And you'll always be able to find a perfect viewing angle because the integrated kickstand has two positions, so you can choose the one that suits you best.
There is a 5MP primary camera plus a 3.5MP one in front. And naturally, it comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB port. Also, Windows 8.1 RT OS is pre-installed. The VaporMg casing is smooth to handle but tough enough to take everywhere. Remarkably, you get all of this in a device that weighs less than 1.5 pounds, so you've got room in your bags for that travel drone.
If you want a comfortable, ultraportable device that allows you to work and play wherever you like, get this refurbished Microsoft Surface 2 for only $118.99 or 40 percent off.