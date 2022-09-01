IFA: Lenovo unveils Glasses T1 wearable display, next-gen ThinkPad X1 Fold, and more

Ahead of the IFA show in Berlin, Lenovo has announced a range of devices, including laptops, tablets, Chromebooks and monitors – and, first up, a pair of glasses that deliver a virtual monitor.

Lenovo Glasses T1

Lenovo Glasses T1 Image: Lenovo

They won't be available outside China until 2023, but the Lenovo Glasses T1 (which will be called Lenovo Yoga Glasses in China) look set to turn heads at IFA. Described as a "wearable private display for on-the-go content consumption", the TI Glasses are compatible with USB-C-equipped smartphones, tablets and laptops, and will connect to Lightning-equipped iOS devices via optional adapters.

Looking more like a pair of regular shades and less like a ridicule-attracting piece of geekery, the T1 Glasses come with swappable nose clips and adjustable temple arms to maximise comfort, and also support custom prescription lenses via an attachable frame. The temple arms also accommodate a pair of speakers, as well as buttons to adjust volume, screen brightness and colour temperature. The virtual display, which can be anchored to a fixed point in space or allowed to move with your head, is delivered via micro-OLED technology with 1080p resolution per eye, a 60Hz refresh rate and 10:000:1 contrast ratio.

Use cases for the T1 Glasses include mobile gaming and providing mobile professionals with the convenience of a "personal monitor in their pocket". There are also privacy advantages: "Using the Lenovo Glasses T1, workers have a private workspace to prevent shoulder surfing," Lenovo says.

Image: June Wan / ZDNET

Lenovo Glasses T1 specifications

Display micro-OLED Resolution 1920 x 1080 per eye Frame rate 60Hz Audio built-in hi-fi speakers Certifications TUV Low Blue Light, TUV Flicker Reduced Compatibility Android, Windows, iOS with Lightning connector (requires Lenovo HDMI to Glasses Adapter & Apple Lighting Digital AV Adapter) Price TBA Availability late 2022 (China), 2023 (other select markets)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022). Images: Lenovo

The second-generation ThinkPad X1 Fold offers considerably more screen space than its 13.3-inch predecessor, thanks to a roomy 4:3 16.3-inch OLED touch screen, which folds down to a 12-inch display for use with a magnetically attachable keyboard in laptop mode.

Not only is the screen bigger, but bezels are thinner (~10mm) and the device slimmer when unfolded (8.6mm) and folded (17.4mm). Like the original model, the 2022 ThinkPad X1 Fold is tough enough to pass MIL-STD-810H testing.

Inside, the 2022 X1 Fold runs Windows 11 on 12th-generation Intel U Series processors (up to Core i7 with vPro) with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Intel's CPU-integrated Iris Xe handles the graphics.

As well as being larger, sleeker and more powerful (yet still fanless), the new X1 Fold has impressive sustainable credentials. The removable back cover is made from 100% recycled woven performance fabric, and post-consumer materials are used in the speaker enclosures, power supplies and compostable exterior packaging.

This versatile foldable device supports several operating modes, under the guidance of Lenovo's Mode Switcher interface: classic clamshell mode with a 12-inch main display and either a virtual or physical keyboard in the lower half; landscape or portrait mode with the 16.3-inch screen fully unfolded and propped up on a magnetically attached stand; and two handheld modes – book and tablet.

The new ThinkPad X1 Fold is also the first to incorporate an enhanced version of Intel's Visual Sensing Controller (VSC), which manages the 5MP webcam to deliver automatic framing, 'wake-on-approach' authentication, 'walk-away-lock' and 'onlooker detection', among other useful features.

ThinkPad X1 Fold in 'book' mode. Image: June Wan / ZDNET

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) specifications

Processors 12th-generation Intel U Series Core i5, i7 with vPro Graphics Intel Iris Xe (integrated) OS Windows 11 (Home, Pro) RAM up to 32GB LPDDR5 Storage up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Displays 16.3-inch (2024 x 2560) foldable OLED • 600 nits HDR / 400 nits SDR • DCI-P3 100% • Dolby Vision • touch & pen support • 16.3-inch open / 12-inch folded Audio Dolby Atmos 3-speaker system • Dolby Voice enabled - 4x microphones Camera 5MP RGB+IR with Intel VSC option Battery capacity 48Wh (optional additional 16Wh) Battery charging 65W Rapid Charge Security chip TPM 2.0 Authentication fingerprint reader (on keyboard), Windows Hello face login Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 • 1x USB-C (3.2 Gen 2), Nano SIM slot Wireless Bluetooth 5.2 • Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax, 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz) • optional 5G sub-6GHz) Dimensions unfolded: 276.1mm x 345.7mm x 8.6mm (10.87in. x 13.6in. x 0.34in.) • folded: 176.4mm x 276.2mm x 17.4mm (6.9in. x 10.87in. x 0.68in.) Weight system: 1.28kg (2.82lbs) • system + keyboard & stand: 1.9kg (4.19lbs) Sustainability recycled PET Woven Performance fabric cover • 97% PCC recycled plastic used in speaker enclosure • 97% PCC recycled plastic used in 48Whr and 16Whr battery • at least 90% PCC recycled plastic used in standard 65-watt adapter • low-temperature solder • 90% recycled and/or sustainable packaging Price from $2,499 Availability November 2022

Lenovo ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox Enterprise

Lenovo ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox Enterprise. Image: June Wan / ZDNET

Housed in a super-compact 1-litre chassis, the tiny but tough (MIL-STD tested) ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox Enterprise can be mounted unobtrusively on the back of monitors, under desks or on walls.

Powered by up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and able to support up to four monitors, the ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox Enterprise is designed to service 'heavy workload productivity' in offices, kiosks or remote locations.

There are plenty of connections on offer: two USB-A and one USB-C (with DisplayPort) on the front panel; and 4x USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x Flex IO (DP, HDMI), plus Gigabit Ethernet (RJ-45) at the back.

The Enterprise version of the Chromebox M60q is IT-friendly in terms of deployment, security features and manageability, making it suitable for frontline environments like healthcare and call centres. There's also a version of the M60q without the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade features if these are not required.

Rear ports on the ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox Enterprise. Image: June Wan / ZDNET

Lenovo ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox Enterprise specifications

Processor up to 12th-generation Intel Core i5 OS ChromeOS RAM up to 2x DDR4 SODIMM 3200MHz Storage M.2 SSD Power supply 90W, 65W Security ChromeOS security, H1 chip, Kensington lock Front ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 • 1x USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, DP 1.4), 3.5mm audio in/out Rear ports 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 • 1x HDMI 2.0 • 1x DisplayPort 1.4 • 1x Flex IO (DP/HDMI) • 1x Gigabit LAN (RJ-45) Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 • Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax, 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz) Dimensions 178mm x 34mm x 182mm (7in. x 1.33in. x 7.16in.) Weight 1.07kg (2.35lb) Certifications Energy Star, EPEAT Gold Price from €299 Availability December 2022

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (16-inch)

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook Image: Lenovo

Lenovo's first 16-inch Chromebook, the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook is aimed at 'the modern family' -- by which Lenovo means hybrid workers and students, who are spending more time at home and less time in offices and classrooms these days.

Featuring a 16-inch 16:10 screen with either 2.5K or FHD resolution and 120Hz or 60Hz refresh rates respectively, and powered by up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook also features a 1080p webcam and leading-edge Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Two top-firing speakers are tuned by Waves' MaxxAudio, while the full-size keyboard has enough room to incorporate a separate number pad. Battery life is claimed at 12 hours.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook specifications

Processors Intel Core i3-1215U, Intel Pentium 8505 OS ChromeOS RAM 4GB, 8GB LPDDR4X Storage SSD: 256GB, 512GB • eMMC: 64GB, 128GB Display 16-inch 2.5K LCD, 16:10, 350 nits, 100% sRGB, 120Hz • 16-inch FHD LCD, 16:10, 300 nits, 45% NTSC, 60Hz Audio 2x 2W stereo speakers by MaxxAudio Camera 1080p FHD Battery life up to 12 hours Dimensions 356.5mm x 253mm x 19.95mm (14.3in. x 10.0in. x 0.8in.) Weight from 1.86kg (4.1lb) Hinge 180° Colour Storm Grey Ports 1x MicroSD • 2x USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2) • 2x USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1) • 3.5mm audio in/out • Kensington Nano lock slot Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 • Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax, 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz) Software Google Assistant • Google Play Store • Android Studio Price from €549 Availability September 2022

Also announced...

Lenovo's IFA portfolio also includes monitors, tablets and a Windows 11 laptop. The monitors are the Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Gaming Monitor with 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, three ThinkVision T-series monitors and one S-series monitor, all designed to serve knowledge workers with different feature sets. There are two new 11.2-inch Android tablets, the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) and Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen), and the 16-inch ThinkBook 16p Gen 3, based on AMD Ryzen 9 6000 H series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 discrete graphics.